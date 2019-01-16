Developer confirms Spring start for 59 house development in Mold

A developer has confirmed it will begin building nearly 60 new homes near Mold after plans were approved by Flintshire Council.

Bloor Homes was originally granted permission to build 59 houses on land at Issa Farm in Bryn y Baal following a planning appeal in June 2016.

However, the firm later pulled out of the development despite being granted a two-year extension by Flintshire Council.

The scheme has now been taken on by Denbighshire-based developers MacBryde Homes. who applied to make changes to the type of houses on the site in the autumn.

Flintshire Council Chief planning officer Andrew Farrow said it would allow a contribution of more than £170,000 to be secured towards improvements to Mynydd Isa Primary School.

MacBryde say the mix of two- and three-bedroom townhouses and three- and four-bedroom detached homes “will be particularly attractive to First Times Buyers, as well as growing families looking to take their second step up the property ladder.”

Simon Finlay, Head of Development at Macbryde Homes, comments:

“We are delighted to have secured our first development in Flintshire for several years and this will be an important step towards Macbryde Homes’ organic growth plans of achieving sites in each of the North Wales local authority areas.

“Mold, as with much of North Wales, desperately needs more good quality homes at affordable prices and we could see the clear potential that this site offered.

“We’re confident that the mix of properties that we’ve planned will not only provide much needed homes to local people, but also complement the existing local landscape as we pride ourselves on the design and materials used across all our developments.”