Detectives are urging witnesses to come forward following a burglary at a camera shop in Chester.

Police in Chester are appealing for are witnesses to come forward following a burglary at a camera shop in Chester.

The burglary took place at around 4am on Monday 17 September when shop window was smashed at Camera Solutions on Frodsham Street.

A quantity of cameras and lenses were then stolen from the premises.

It is believed that the window was smashed using a piece of concrete from a building site.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area to get in touch.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who has been offered the chance to buy camera equipment since the incident.

Detective Constable Steven Huxley said: “Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and I urge anyone who saw what happened or witnessed anything suspicious in the area around that time to get in touch.

“I also want to hear from anyone who thinks they may know who the offender or offenders are, saw someone carrying a piece of concrete in the early hours of Monday morning or has been offered camera equipment since the incident occurred.”

Anyone with information that may help detectives with their investigation, no matter how small, should contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML 186517, give the details via https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Picture: Local Data Company