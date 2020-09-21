Despite Covid-19 challenges, 13 stations on Wrexham to Bidston line have seen improvements including rebranding and painting

Transport for Wales (TfW) has said it is continuing to deliver their ‘Station Improvement Vision’ on the Borderlands line between Wrexham and Bidston despite the impact of the pandemic.

Investment has improved 13 stations in along the line since October 2019.

Despite challenges faced by Covid-19, TfW says it is keen to move forward with their “transformational plans” for transport across the Wales and Borders network and are all following a“ll government and industry advice.”

The improvements include deep cleaning, the rebranding of shelters and station furniture, the relining of car park bays, repainting and renewing stair nosings, and cutting back overgrown vegetation.





Ken Skates, Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, said:

“This is another example of our commitment to improving transport in North Wales. Train stations are gateways to communities and the Station Improvement Vision will help ensure passengers have a positive experience when using our rail network.

“Our investment in the North Wales Metro will also ensure these improvements are part of an integrated and efficient transport system in the region.”

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO, said:

“I’m delighted to see great progress being made on the Borderlands line as part of our Station Improvement Vision.

Despite the challenging circumstances, we’re committed to delivering short and long term improvements on this important rail route linking communities in North Wales and on the Wirral, as part of our wider vision of delivering a public transport network that the people of Wales and the Borders are proud of.”

The work is the first phase of improvements on the line as part of the Station Improvement Vision.

Future improvements will include new CCTV cameras, improved customer information screens, additional seating and refurbished waiting rooms.

The Borderlands line will also benefit from additional services and rolling stock as part of the wider transformation of the Wales and Borders network and the development of the North Wales Metro.

A new battery-powered hybrid train is being put through its paces on the line, Vivarail’s Class 230 ‘D-Train’ is made from redundant London tube trains and re-engineered into modern units.