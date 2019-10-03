Delegates invited to North Wales’s biggest business exhibition being in held in Connah’s Quay

Delegates still have time to book onto North Wales’s biggest and best business exhibition, completely free of charge.

Once there they can see more than 120 diverse business stands, network with hundreds of company representatives and watch a live Dragon’s Den competition and Meet the Buyer and Meet the Professionals events.

Organised by DBF (Deeside Business Forum) and sponsored by Westbridge Furniture Designs and Coleg Cambria, North Wales Business Exhibition is back for its second year.

It takes place on Wednesday, October 30, 8am-3pm at Coleg Cambria, Connah’s Quay, and booking is open now.

“Exhibition space is totally sold out – with more than 120 wide-ranging companies taking stands,” said DBF chairman Askar Sheibani.

“But delegates can still attend for free and take advantage of a great opportunity to meet other business people, see exhibitor stands and learn from watching our exhibitors take part in live Dragon’s Den, Meet the Professionals and Meet the Buyer events.

“These are interesting and challenging times for many businesses and the power of networking, collaborating and sharing ideas cannot be underestimated. This is an opportunity to do just that.”

The event starts with a Mersey Dee Alliance networking breakfast sponsored by Flintshire in Business, which is free to attend but must be booked in advance. The businessexhibition stalls sponsored by Westbridge Furniture Designs can be visited between 9.30am and 2pm.

Exhibitors will take part in Dragon’s Den, Meet the Buyer and Meet the Professionals through the course of the day and delegates are welcome to observe.

At 2.30pm the packed day will end with presentations to the Dragons Den winner and runner up, and awards for the best stand winners, sponsored by DBF.

North Wales Business Exhibition 2019 is organised by DBF in partnership with Westbridge Furniture Designs, Flintshire in Business 2019, the Federation of Small Businesses, Wrexham Glyndŵr University, Tate & Lyle, 20twenty, Development Bank of Wales, Business Wales, Coleg Cambria, DSG Chartered Accoutants, Hannaman Material Handling, HSBC, Mersey Dee Alliance, North Wales Tweets and Picturehouse Films.

To register to attend for free please visit: https://nwbe2019.eventbrite.co.uk. To be invited to the MDA business breakfast please email mda@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk to join the mailing list.