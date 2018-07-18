independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Delays to trains on the Wrexham to Bidston line after vehicle collides with rail bridge in Penyffordd

Published: Wednesday, Jul 18th, 2018
Trains between Wrexham and Bidston have been delayed due to a road vehicle colliding with a bridge at Penyffordd.

Disruption has been reported to services calling at Shotton and Penyffordd.

An update on Arriva Trains Wales states:

‘Due to a road vehicle colliding with a bridge at Penyffordd the line is blocked.’

Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 15:00 18/07.

Further Information – If your train journey has been delayed you may be entitled to compensation.

For more information please visit www.arrivatrainswales.co.uk/contactus where you can claim online, or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office.’

