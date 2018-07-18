Delays to trains on the Wrexham to Bidston line after vehicle collides with rail bridge in Penyffordd

Trains between Wrexham and Bidston have been delayed due to a road vehicle colliding with a bridge at Penyffordd.
Disruption has been reported to services calling at Shotton and Penyffordd.
An update on Arriva Trains Wales states:
