Delays on the M56 clearing following earlier incidents

Update 5. Traffic appears to be clearing both east and westbound following earlier incidents.

Update 4. A second incident is adding to the traffic problems on the M56 this morning.

Highways England have said one lane is closed eastbound between junction 11 and 12 while the firefighters deal with an incident.

They tweeted:

“#M56 eastbound between #J12 and #J11 (#Frodsham #Runcorn #Widness #Daresbury) lane 1 (of 3) is currently closed whilst

@CheshireFire deal with an incident.”

@xRachie_Dx clearing up a few minor details via Twitter with the local radio station:

“Hey Ben! M56 towards Chester, there is a van broken down in the outside lane before helsby. The crash isn’t affecting the traffic it’s the van! Plus the Warrington turn off the other way a lorry has spilt some chemicals!”

Update 3. Highways England have issued a statement it says:

“The M56 westbound between junctions J11 (Runcorn) and J14 (Ellesmere Port) has long delays of at least 45 minutes this morning due to an earlier collision incident at J14.

The carriageway was blocked for some time to clear the vehicles involved.

All lanes re-opened at 07:10 this morning and the long delays are affecting traffic heading towards the M53, Chester and North Wales.

Road users may wish to consider alternative routes and should allow extra time for your journey.”

Update 2. Highways England have tweeted at 7.18am:

“Update on the multi-vehicle collision # M56 just prior to # J14 > All vehicles have been moved to the hardshoulder and the all 3 lanes are now back open past the scene. Congestion is backed up towards # PrestonBrook and will take some time to clear.”

Update 1.

Reports all lanes have been stopped and stationary traffic on M56 Westbound at J14 A5117 (Hapsford) due to a multi-vehicle collision.

Police have said up to five vehicles are involved.

Traffic is queuing from Runcorn -Junction 12 for around six miles heading into Wales and five miles heading from Deeside.

Highways England have tweeted: