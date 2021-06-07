Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 7th Jun 2021

Updated: Mon 7th Jun

UPDATED: Traffic now clear on A55 near Pentre Halkyn following earlier collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Update: Latest traffic report states: “Entry ramp closed and queueing traffic due to recovery work on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound at J32 A5026 (Holywell). The vehicles have been moved to the entry slip.”

Earlier report: There are delays reported on the A55 near Pentre Halkyn following a collision.

One lane is blocked on the eastbound side at junction 32 following the incident.

There are around two miles of queuing traffic with delays quoted at 20 minutes.

Latest traffic report for the area states: “One lane blocked and queueing traffic due to accident on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound at J32 A5026 (Holywell).”

“Lane One (of Two) is blocked at the end of the exit slip.”

“Where Eastbound A55 at undefined A55 J32 / A5026 (Holywell)”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

People in North Wales yet to have first dose of Covid vaccine urged to book an appointment online

News

Connah’s Quay: Vaccine clinic being held for 18-39 year olds waiting for their first Covid jab

News

All over-18s in Wales to be offered first Covid jab by next week as First Minister hails success of vaccination programme

News

Renters must not face unjustified blanket ban on pets, say RSPCA Cymru

News

North Wales PCC calls for new Hillsborough Law after “lies and alleged cover-up”

News

New “high-quality trains” introduced between Holyhead and Cardiff

News

Wales moves to alert level one – the lockdown easing measures being introduced today

News

New £3m fund launched to give respite and short breaks to Wales’ unpaid carers

News

Dating apps will enable users to see if their potential match has had Covid jab

News





Read 382,794 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn