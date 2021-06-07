UPDATED: Traffic now clear on A55 near Pentre Halkyn following earlier collision

Update: Latest traffic report states: “Entry ramp closed and queueing traffic due to recovery work on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound at J32 A5026 (Holywell). The vehicles have been moved to the entry slip.”

Earlier report: There are delays reported on the A55 near Pentre Halkyn following a collision.

One lane is blocked on the eastbound side at junction 32 following the incident.

There are around two miles of queuing traffic with delays quoted at 20 minutes.

⚠️Collision – #A55 Eastbound at J32a Pentre Halkyn⚠️ Lane 1 currently blocked, Traffic Officers en route. Expect some delays. ⌚️#TrafficWalesAlerts pic.twitter.com/Yn9IqATKKU — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) June 7, 2021

Latest traffic report for the area states: “One lane blocked and queueing traffic due to accident on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound at J32 A5026 (Holywell).”

“Lane One (of Two) is blocked at the end of the exit slip.”

“Where Eastbound A55 at undefined A55 J32 / A5026 (Holywell)”