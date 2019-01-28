A55 collision near Northop – suspected drink driver arrested

Update: Police have said a suspected drink driver has been taken into custody after failing a roadside breath test at the scene of a crash on the A55 near Northop.

Police tweeted an update following the single vehicle collision which took place just after 8pm on the eastbound carriageway of the A55.

A spokesperson for the police said “Thanks for everyone’s patience following the RTC on the eastbound carriageway A55 Northop. Driver of this vehicle was found to be drunk with a roadside reading of 80 provided.”

Earlier report: There are delays on the eastbound carriageway of the A55 near Northop due to a collision.

Emergency services are on the scene, according to traffic reports one lane is closed.

Ryan has been in touch to say: “Confirmed Single Vehicle RTC Blocking L2 Police in attendance damage to central res so likely to need repair.”

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“Road partially blocked and slow traffic due to accident on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from J32A A5026 (Pentre Halkyn) to J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop). Emergency Services are on route.”