The A55 near Northop has cleared following the earlier crash and congestion

Published: Sunday, Aug 19th, 2018
Update: The A55 near Northop has cleared following the earlier crash and congestion.

Previous report: Traffic is building up along the eastbound A55 from Northop due to a three vehicle collision.

One Lane is blocked and there’s around three and a half miles of queues are backing up to Pentre Halkyn.

Latest traffic report for the area stats:’One lane blocked and very slow traffic due to multi-vehicle accident on A55 Eastbound from J32 A5026 (Holywell) to J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop). Lane two (of two) is blocked, traffic is passing in lane one. Police are in attendance to deal with the incident.’

