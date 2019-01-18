All lanes back open on A55 near Caerwys following earlier collision

Update2. Traffic Wales has confirmed that all lanes have reopened and traffic is moving freely.

Update 1. Traffic Wales is reporting long delays on the eastbound stretch of the A55 near Pantasaph following a collision.

One lane is currently closed between junction 31 and junction 32.

There is over 2 miles of stationary traffic.

Kat posted an update on the A55 Facebook group, she said: “Accident after junction 31 Eastbound A55 car gone down the ditch emergency and fire services at the scene.”

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“One lane closed and queueing traffic due to accident on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound between J31 A5151 (Caerwys) and J32A A5026 (Pentre Halkyn). Lane one (of two) is closed.”

