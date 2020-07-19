Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 19th Jul 2020

Updated: Sun 19th Jul

Delays on the A55 in Flintshire following a collision – all lanes back open

Update: Traffic Wales has said all lanes have now reopened but congestion remains in the area.

Previous report: There are reports of long delays on the A55 in Flintshire following a collision. 

One land is closed eastbound between Holywell and the Northop turn off.

There is around four miles of queuing traffic back along the A55 past Brynford.


