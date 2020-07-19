Delays on the A55 in Flintshire following a collision – all lanes back open
Update: Traffic Wales has said all lanes have now reopened but congestion remains in the area.
Previous report: There are reports of long delays on the A55 in Flintshire following a collision.
One land is closed eastbound between Holywell and the Northop turn off.
There is around four miles of queuing traffic back along the A55 past Brynford.
Traffic Wales tweeted:
⚠️WARNING⚠️
Lane one closure on the #A55 J32 Holywell – J33 Northop (Flint/Mold) travelling eastbound due to a collision.
Traffic officers are on scene.
Take care if you’re passing.
— Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) July 19, 2020
