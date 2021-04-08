Delays on the A55 in Flintshire following a collision
There are reports of delays on the A55 in Flintshire this morning following a collision.
Traffic is building eastbound at junction 33 Northop after a car left the carriageway.
❗WARNING – LANE CLOSURE❗#A55 J33A Northop Hall travelling Eastbound lane one closure following a collision.
Emergency services are on scene.
Take care when passing.
— Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) April 8, 2021
Latest traffic report states:
“Debris on road and accident, one vehicle involved on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound at J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop).”
