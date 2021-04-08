Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 8th Apr 2021

Updated: Thu 8th Apr

Delays on the A55 in Flintshire following a collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

There are reports of delays on the A55 in Flintshire this morning following a collision.

Traffic is building eastbound at junction 33 Northop after a car left the carriageway.

Latest traffic report states:

“Debris on road and accident, one vehicle involved on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound at J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop).”

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Plans to turn offices in Mold into nine apartments receive green light

News

Police investigating a collision on the M56 heading towards Deeside appeal for information

News

Free breakfast for year 7 primary school children when they return after the Easter break

News

Latest update from North Wales health board on the vaccine roll out locally

News

Visitors to sites within the Clwydian Range reminded to keep dogs on leads

News

High-flier to High Sheriff and Steve pledges support for mental health

News

Moderna vaccine starts to be rolled out in Wales

News

“Sunken vessel deemed to be of significant interest” found in search for Nicola Faith fishing boat

News

Plans lodged SkyFlyer balloon attraction on the former Rhyl Sun Centre site

News





Read 443,760 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn

X