Delays on the A55 in Flintshire following a collision

There are reports of delays on the A55 in Flintshire this morning following a collision.

Traffic is building eastbound at junction 33 Northop after a car left the carriageway.

❗WARNING – LANE CLOSURE❗#A55 J33A Northop Hall travelling Eastbound lane one closure following a collision. Emergency services are on scene. Take care when passing. — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) April 8, 2021

Latest traffic report states:

“Debris on road and accident, one vehicle involved on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound at J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop).”