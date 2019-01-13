News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A55 at Caerwys all clear following earlier delays due to a ‘police incident ‘

Published: Sunday, Jan 13th, 2019
Update 2. A55 from J31 at Caerwys is all clear and running freely.

Update 1. There are reports of delays on the westbound A55 from J31 at Caerwys to J30 Llwybr-Hir.

Police say they are dealing with an incident thought he nature of which is unknown.

Police initially said the road would be “closed for the time due to an ongoing incident” and that diversions will be put in place.

However they have opened up one land on the Westbound carriageway but long delays remain in the area.

Several reports on social media say there is a large police presence at the section of road where one lane is blocked.

 

