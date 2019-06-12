Delays on the A494 in Deeside following a single vehicle collision

Delays of around 15 minutes have been reported on the A494 eastbound at Aston Hill following a single vehicle collision.
A car has hit the central barrier resulting in a lane closure.
There is around one and a half miles of stationary traffic on the eastbound side of the A494 from the Plough back up past Ewloe.
Latest traffic report for the area states:
“One lane closed and queueing traffic for two miles due to accident, one vehicle involved on A494 Northbound between Plough Lane and A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off). Lane two (of two) is closed.”
Police are advising drivers to take care on the roads today due to adverse weather conditions.
Poor driving conditions across the eastern half of the force this morning – #Wrexham #Flintshire #Denbighshire – due to heavy rain.
Please take care out there #DriveSafely
Check @TrafficWalesN for #A55 #A494 #A483 updates pic.twitter.com/MHDE6jxu5c
