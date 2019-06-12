News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Delays on the A494 in Deeside following a single vehicle collision

Published: Wednesday, Jun 12th, 2019
Delays of around 15 minutes have been reported on the A494 eastbound at Aston Hill following a single vehicle collision.

A car has hit the central barrier resulting in a lane closure. 

There is around one and a half miles of stationary traffic on the eastbound side of the A494 from the Plough back up past Ewloe.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“One lane closed and queueing traffic for two miles due to accident, one vehicle involved on A494 Northbound between Plough Lane and A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off). Lane two (of two) is closed.”

Police are advising drivers to take care on the roads today due to adverse weather conditions. 

