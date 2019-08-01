Delays on M56 heading away from Deeside following a multi-vehicle collision

There are reports of delays on the M56 heading away from Deeside following collision.

The multi vehicle crash has closed one land of the motorway from junction 15 at Hapsford.

There is around three and half miles of stationary traffic on the eastbound side, there are also delays on the westbound side as people slow down to pass the scene.

Latest traffic report states:

“One lane closed and queuing traffic due to multi-vehicle accident on M56 Eastbound from J15 M53 J11 to J14 A5117 (Hapsford). Lane three (of three) is closed.”