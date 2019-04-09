News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Delays on the M56 following a collision

Published: Tuesday, Apr 9th, 2019
Share:

One lane closed and queueing traffic due to accident on M56 both ways from J12 A557 (Runcorn) to J14 A5117 (Hapsford).

Lane three (of three) is closed in both directions following an accident on the Westbound side.

An ambulance has stopped on the Eastbound side to attend to accident on the opposite side of the barrier.

Travel time is 25 minutes for the Westbound. Eastbound around 10 minute.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

‘Pollution reducing’ temporary 50mph speed limit on A494 through Deeside looks set to be made permanent

“Don’t fall prey to cruel fraudsters” after victim scammed out of £140k

Prestatyn councillor suspended from Labour party over Facebook post praising Adolf Hitler denies making comment

‘Location, Location, Location’ is back and Kirstie and Phil are looking for buyers in the Flintshire area

M56 Eastbound from J14 clear following earlier multi vehicle collision

Council leader nominee vows to restore trust and repair relations

Improvements needed at Flint High School despite some positives, say inspectors

Glyndwr University unveils latest social learning space

Updated: Hitler rant Prestatyn councillor suspended from Labour party


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn