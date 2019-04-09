Delays on the M56 following a collision

One lane closed and queueing traffic due to accident on M56 both ways from J12 A557 (Runcorn) to J14 A5117 (Hapsford).

Lane three (of three) is closed in both directions following an accident on the Westbound side.

An ambulance has stopped on the Eastbound side to attend to accident on the opposite side of the barrier.

Travel time is 25 minutes for the Westbound. Eastbound around 10 minute.