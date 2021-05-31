Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 31st May 2021

Updated: Delays ease along A494 in Deeside following earlier collision

Update 5.50pm: Traffic has eased along the eastbound A494 at Aston Hill following earlier congestion due to a collision.

Previous report: There are reports of lengthy delays on the A494 from Aston Hill following a collision.

The collision is understood to have taken place in lane two of the eastbound carriageway.

Traffic is backing up along the A494 to the A55 at Northop Hall.

Hels Tweeted us saying: “Crash just happened on the A494 outside lane down hill between Ewloe and Queensferry exit.”

Latest traffic report for the area states; “Reports of queueing traffic due to accident on A494 Aston Road Northbound from B5125 to Plough Lane.”

No more details as yet.

 



