Deeside trampoline park is to close its doors for the last time next week as added costs take their toll

A popular indoor trampoline park on Deeside Industrial Estate is to shut down next week.

‘Jump 2 it’ based inside a 12,500 square feet industrial unit on the estate was the first of its type to open in North Wales according to its owners.

The park, which has around 50 interconnected trampoline beds, opened nearly two years ago and created 30 jobs locally, it quickly grew a large customer base despite fierce competition close by.

Director Ryan Corbett said a hike in rates and adverse publicity about the sector, in general, has hit the business hard in the last few months.

Ryan from Shotton told Deeside.com: “We have a great group of regulars who visit the park and I think it’s evident we’ve built up a strong reputation amongst the local public for giving a more personal experience to a trampoline park visit!

But, business rates have hit us hard, they are always going to be a killer for small independent businesses.

We approached Flintshire Council to ask for rate relief late last year following a ban on school groups, that – coupled with a disappointing summer resulted in a drop in footfall.

“Schools received guidance from the national PE association not long after a number of injuries occurred at another well known local venue.” said Ryan.

“From that point forward anytime we approached schools to try and keep kids active in a fun and engaging way by using the park we were point blank refused.” The 24 year old entrepreneur added.

We knew it was going to be a challenge to keep on top of it for our rates to then increase by almost £4000 for this year – the council wouldn’t provide any assistance which has been a major factor in our decision to shut the doors.”

Increased insurance charges, a hike in utility costs and business rates has left the company with no other option but to close.

Staff numbers have steadily reduced in line with the challenges the business has faced, next weeks closure will affect five staff members said Ryan, adding:

“I’d like to thank everyone who has used our park since it opened, either with friends or family and thank them for being part of our incredible journey – even though it wasn’t the ending we wanted”

‘Jump 2 it’ will close for the last time on June 18.