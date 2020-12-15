Deeside Toyota staff donate large amount of food and gifts to Flintshire Foodbank and North Wales Superkids

Toyota staff at Deeside Engine Plant have donated various amounts of food and gifts to Flintshire Foodbank and North Wales Superkids.

The donations have exceeded any other year Toyota have collected for and will go towards helping the two charitable organisations this Christmas.

The Engine Plant, located on Deeside Industrial Park, employs hundreds of staff who last year raised over £355,000 for charities and good causes.

Natalie Morris, a Toyota representative, said: “The response this year was immense and both charities were so appreciative of Deeside members’ support.”





Flintshire Foodbank, supported by The Trussell Trust, provides emergency food and support for those who have referred to them in a crisis and are part of a nationwide network of food banks under the Trust which work to fight poverty and hunger.

They accept donations of non-perishable, in-date food regularly from schools, churches, businesses and individuals and partner with professionals such as doctors and social workers to identify people in crisis and issue them with a foodbank voucher.

Sue Leake, Flintshire Foodbank manager, said: “We are truly overwhelmed with the amount of food you have donated and really didn’t expect the quantity you have given – thank you so much.”

North Wales Superkids aim to ‘relieve the needs’ of children and young people up to the age of 25 who are socially or economically disadvantaged through financial hardship, domestic violence, health, substance misuse or other factors.

Their founder, Margaret Williams MBE, has worked with children and vulnerable families all her life where she has witnessed situations involving high levels of financial difficulties, domestic violence, terminal illness and mental health issues.

She said: “I can’t thank you all at Toyota enough for your overwhelming generosity.

“These toys will make a massive difference to local families in need and who are experiencing incredible hardship this year.”

North Wales Superkids is purely operated by donations and has no other funding.

For more information about the charity visit here.

Food banks on the other hand are expecting their most demanding time over Christmas with having to issue the highest number of emergency food parcels ever.

More information on how to support Flintshire – or any other food bank – can be found here.