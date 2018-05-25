Deeside Synchro Club celebrates second year of success.

Deeside Synchro Club is celebrating a second year of synchronised ice skating success.

Alyn and Deeside AM Jack Sergeant popped along to support the local team and commend them on their hard work and efforts in what has been an outstanding season for the teams and individuals at the club.

AM Jack Sergeant attended a celebration of awards, not only did he hand out over 40 National Gold, Silver and Bronze synchronised ice skating certificates he had the pleasure to watch the various teams perform, including their Gold and Welsh Championship routine.

Whilst taking time to present the awards and show his support towards the club, Mr Sergeant praised the efforts of all members, coaches and parents in such teamwork whilst making friends and developing good leadership skills for life.

Coach Vicki Usherwood said “How pleased and enthused she was by the young girls whilst watching them go from strength to strength over the past season”

Chairperson Darell Jones said “How proud he was of all the team’s and individual’s ethics, passion and commitment not only to the sport and team, but to each other and would furthermore like to thank Aura in its continued support of the club”

Deeside synchronised skating club train on Fridays from 5pm to 7pm at Deeside Leisure Centre and welcomes new members of all ages above grade skate 5 UK.

For further information please visit us on any Friday or contact vicki.skate@gmail.com.