Deeside Phoenix FC raring to kick off new season as club expands and new kits arrive

Youngsters at Deeside Phoenix FC are looking forward to kicking off the new football season with seven teams and brand new kit to match, thanks to social housing provider Wales and West Housing.

The children, who are aged between 5 and 15, proudly wore their kits as they signed up for the new football season.

The club is expanding with more teams, to encourage youngsters to take up the sport.

Jeff Dawson, Football Coach, said: “Football is a great way of keeping the children off the street to focus on a healthy, positive activity, which is at the heart of our club’s ethos.

Our players tend to grow in all sorts of positive ways and through football learn how to work as a team, respect each other and their surroundings.

“Wales & West Housing has made a real difference and Deeside Phoenix (as well as the league) really appreciate this support.”

Ethan Dawson, Jeff’s son, said: “I like the logo and the shirt material is cool.” James Gaulton, 6, said “I love football and support Everton. I do like the purple tops.”

Anne Hinchey, Chief Executive of Wales & West Housing, said: “Buying a new kit can be quite expensive for families, so we’re only too pleased to be able to support these youngsters and encourage them to be active and enjoy their sport.

As well as providing

much needed affordable homes in Flintshire, we also strive to improve people’s lives. I wish the club all the best for the season.”