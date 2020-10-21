Deeside personal trainer’s advice for keeping safe and well during the ‘fire-break’ lockdown period

A personal trainer based in Deeside has issued advice for those wanting to keep safe and well over the two-week ‘fire-break’ lockdown period.

Jack Sullivan, owner of JS-PT, opened his second fitness studio in Mold just over two weeks ago and has been offering his services at his original site in Connah’s Quay for a number of years.

Jack – a former soldier – will be forced to close his studios over the two week period but wanted to keep being useful by offering his personal advice regarding maximising the time spent over the next fortnight.

He said: “We are back facing a much shorter lockdown than previous, but still we need to make sure that we look after ourselves and each other to get through it, no matter how long it is.





“What we do have in our favour is the fact we have already experienced it and can try to armour ourselves with the things we can do to stay safe, well and healthy.

“Since the last lockdown we have been asking clients what they have learnt, what went well and their struggles from the last lockdown.”

His advice covers routines, comparisons, food, exercise and communication.

He believes the key to routines working are down to how each individual person operates – the time they have in the day or commitments taking precedent.

He said: “Whether it’s doing your daily walk, daily exercise, meal times, working, chilling, sleeping – try to have a similar routine with it – whether that’s decided in the morning on how you feel or having the whole two weeks planned out.

“We found having set timings for our online workouts helped people know they had something in their diary.”

He also believes people should not compare what they are doing over lockdown to what others are doing as each person finds themselves in different situations.

“More time, less time, seeing family, not seeing family, more time to cook, more chance to exercise, less/more work,” he said.

“What we must not do is compare ourselves and what we are doing to others. The scenarios that differ is not what we see.

“We just see what they have got done. This can leave you feeling deflated, demotivated and depressed.

“Set yourself some targets and work on improving what you are doing daily without comparison.”

Balancing food and exercise is another major component to keeping fit and healthy but is something Jack thinks is easier said than done.

Since there will be restrictions for a two week period, diets may change, and people may have to adapt for the short amount of time lockdown lasts for.

“We all know how imperative good quality food is for our mental health, mental clarity and brain fog,” Jack said.

“Keeping hydrated and eating well will give you such a boost over the next two weeks in every aspect of health.”

On exercise, he added: “Again, imperative for our mental health, exercise is key.

“However, your choice of exercise comes down to what you want and how you feel. A walk, yoga, HiiT, weights – anything.

“Keeping active but also trying to get some time outdoors is going to help for many reasons.”

Four aspects he links to what exercise helps with are:

Needing a break from being in the same four walls

Fresh air and natural light help beat S.A.D (Seasonal Affective Disorder)

Heart Health

A break from work

Lastly, Jack says communication over this period is vital to peoples’ mental wellbeing – even just using social media to keep in contact with loved ones.

He said: “Join our Facebook group, set up a WhatsApp group with friends/family, call colleagues.

“Try to keep in touch with people and keep talking.

“Whilst all these help, you need to make sure you are not too hard on yourself.

“Try to set a plan for the two weeks and try to have something to look forward to each day to keep you going.

“As always, if you need any help, support or even just a chat, then please drop us a message straight away.

“Or join our free Facebook group which will have workouts, recipes, meditation and more.”