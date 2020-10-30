Deeside personal trainer issues advice regarding lockdown fitness in final day

A Deeside personal trainer has given advice on how to keep fit and healthy over the two week firebreak lockdown.

For the final day in this series of articles, Jack Sullivan – a former soldier and owner of JS-PT – gives his opinions regarding lockdown fitness from an informed perspective, having helped people lose weight over the years.

Today he focuses on communication and sets a challenge for people to take on.

He said: “Now the past few days we hope have given you something else to think about when it comes to being fit and well.





“Rather than give you pieces of advice to put down the crisps and do more exercise, we wanted to give some simple but effective tips that can help us get through the lockdown.

“It’s easy to just say move more or do more, but we wanted to shed some awareness on different ways to keep ‘well’.

“And today’s advice isn’t exactly what you would expect when you see ‘Personal Trainer’, tips, and advice.

“As humans we have a number of needs we need to satisfy, search Maslow’s hierarchy of needs for example.

“One of them is a sense of connection – basically, knowing that we are not alone, that we have a support circle, and that we can speak with others and help others.

“The biggest piece of advice given when it comes to mental health awareness is to talk, but what happens when you don’t feel like talking about you? Can you get the same feeling from listening to someone else talk?

“Today, we want to set you a challenge.

“Pick up the phone, send a text, a letter, an email, create a WhatsApp group.

“Communicate with just one person today and check in with them, see how they are, how they’re doing.

“By doing this we can make ourselves feel better or decrease stress and worry – or we can do that for someone else.

“Being fit, healthy, well – it has a lot of areas we need to look at and feel like this is the best way to end our week, day seven.

“So, can you get this done today?”

Join Jack’s Facebook group for more help, support, workouts and more – https://www.facebook.com/groups/278048392536954

For more tips and advice, check out the JS-PT blog which may possibly update over the firebreak lockdown – https://js-pt.co.uk/category/blogs/