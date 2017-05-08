An operation targeting the supply of drugs in South Flintshire has seen several arrests over the weekend.

Operation Luxuries has been running for six days and so far officers from Cheshire and North Wales Firearms Alliance have arrested a number of people connected to ongoing drug issues in South Flintshire.

Police say they arrested two men during the early hours of Sunday when the car they were in was stopped in Pontblyddyn, Mold.

The two, a 26-year-old male and 28-year-old male from the Connahs Quay and Queensferry area were arrested for alleged possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

The driver also provided a positive drug driving test. Both males are currently on bail pending further enquires.

Officers from Cheshire and North Wales Firearms Alliance stopped a silver Ford Fiesta at Tesco’s in Mold on Friday.

Two men ran from the car, they were quickly detained nearby and found in possession of cannabis and cocaine.

The men who are from the Mold area were arrested and later cautioned for possession.

#Op Luxuries One arrested for drugs offences by @SouthFlintshireSaferNeighbourhoodsTeam Call 0800555111 with information #Teamwork pic.twitter.com/Uax46tQLue — Cheshire&NWales AAP (@CheshNWalesAAP) 4 May 2017

An increase in the possession and supply of class A and B drugs being brought into North Wales and sold in parts of Flintshire has also prompted police to ask the public for help in combatting the supply of drugs and associated crimes.

Officers are appealing for help from the Mold and Buckley public to combat the supply of drugs and associated crimes.

Police say associated crimes linked with illegal drugs have also risen, especially shoplifting and thefts from motor vehicles.

Sargeant Mavis Evans said;

I am appealing for people to remove valuables from their vehicles and to make sure they lock them. We know that thieves are out at night checking whether cars are unlocked and, if given the opportunity, they will steal anything left inside. A number of people have been arrested after using credit cards stolen from vehicles. We also want information on drug supply. If you know of any suspicious activity regarding drug dealing please call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Your details will not be disclosed to offenders. In the meantime we will also be looking to complete closure notices on properties where there is evidence of drug use and associated anti-social behaviour.

If you have any suspicions around drug dealing contact North Wales Police on 101.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via the new web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.