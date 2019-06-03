News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Deeside man wanted on recall to prison

Published: Monday, Jun 3rd, 2019
Police have launched an appeal for help in locating a Deeside man wanted on recall to prison.

A social media post by North Wales Police states: “James Francis McDonagh, 40, also known as Jimmy Joyce from Deeside, Flintshire is wanted on a recall to prison.

He has extensive links nationwide, but mainly in the Manchester area.”

If you know where he is police ask you to call 101 or contact them via their website: https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support
Quoting reference number 19100278511.

