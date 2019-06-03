Police have launched an appeal for help in locating a Deeside man wanted on recall to prison.

A social media post by North Wales Police states: “James Francis McDonagh, 40, also known as Jimmy Joyce from Deeside, Flintshire is wanted on a recall to prison.

He has extensive links nationwide, but mainly in the Manchester area.”

If you know where he is police ask you to call 101 or contact them via their website: https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support

Quoting reference number 19100278511.