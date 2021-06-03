Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 3rd Jun 2021

Updated: Thu 3rd Jun

Deeside Leisure Centre to host Covid-19 vaccine drop-in sessions this week

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

If you’re over 18 and yet to have a Covid-19 vaccine a ‘drop-in’ session is taking place at Deeside Leisure Centre later this week.

Two sessions are scheduled to take place for those who are yet to have had a first dose of the vaccination.

This Friday has been earmarked for those aged 18 and older, Saturday for people aged over 40.

No appointment is needed but they will be on a first-come, first-served basis and be prepared to wait and queue.

In a post on its Facebook page, Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board said: “We are inviting you to attend a COVID-19 vaccination drop-in session at Deeside Leisure Centre this week.”

“For all those 18 years or older – Friday 4th June between 8:30am and 6pm”

“For all those 40 years or older – Saturday 5th June between 8:30am and 6pm”

“The session is available for Flintshire and Wrexham residents to get their first vaccination, who may have had difficulty already attending due to their work commitments.”

“There are a limited number of vaccines available so this is offered on a first-come, first served basis.”

“No appointment is needed, but please be prepared to wait and queue.”

“If you have an existing appointment please keep to the original date.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Maternity in-patient visiting eased in North Wales hospitals

News

Wales’ first minister Mark Drakeford to attend Boris Johnson chaired four nation ‘Covid recovery’ summit today

News

University students have taste of what it takes to become a search dog handler

News

Over 735,000 vaccine doses given out in North Wales – 65% of people in Flintshire aged 18 to 29 given first dose

News

HMRC issues scam warning for tax credit customers

News

North Wales based food firm boss calls for EU workers to be allowed to come and work in hospitality sector

News

A55 traffic on Tuesday in North Wales busiest since August 2019

News

Flintshire residents over 18 invited to book appointment for first dose of coronavirus vaccine

News

Delays of over 40 minutes on M56 in Cheshire following a collision

News





Read 380,438 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn