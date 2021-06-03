Deeside Leisure Centre to host Covid-19 vaccine drop-in sessions this week

If you’re over 18 and yet to have a Covid-19 vaccine a ‘drop-in’ session is taking place at Deeside Leisure Centre later this week.

Two sessions are scheduled to take place for those who are yet to have had a first dose of the vaccination.

This Friday has been earmarked for those aged 18 and older, Saturday for people aged over 40.

No appointment is needed but they will be on a first-come, first-served basis and be prepared to wait and queue.

In a post on its Facebook page, Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board said: “We are inviting you to attend a COVID-19 vaccination drop-in session at Deeside Leisure Centre this week.”

“For all those 18 years or older – Friday 4th June between 8:30am and 6pm”

“For all those 40 years or older – Saturday 5th June between 8:30am and 6pm”

“The session is available for Flintshire and Wrexham residents to get their first vaccination, who may have had difficulty already attending due to their work commitments.”

“There are a limited number of vaccines available so this is offered on a first-come, first served basis.”

“No appointment is needed, but please be prepared to wait and queue.”

“If you have an existing appointment please keep to the original date.”