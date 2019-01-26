Deeside hypnotherapist vows to continue free support for those affected by terrorism and major incidents

A leading psychotherapist and hypnotherapist has spoken about how his clinic has won a string of awards and nominations in the past year, as he continues to champion therapy for those directly affected by terrorism and major incidents.

Dr. Marc Johnson Ph.D, who is based in Deeside is himself a survivor of a terrorist attack, he was critically injured in Iraq in 2004, an attack which saw US military personnel were killed.

Marc runs the Shotton-based Clinical Wellness Centre, he has vowed to continue free PTSD – Posttraumatic Stress Disorder – and anxiety therapy for those affected by terrorism and major incidents, for as long as is required.

The Wellness Centre on Rowley’s Drive has won a string of awards in the past 12 months.

In October the Wellness Centre was given “Highly Commended” status in the Federation of Holistic Therapists’ national awards ceremony held in London in the category “Complementary Therapist of the Year”.

Also during 2018 the Wellness Centre was awarded “Best Hypnotherapy in Flintshire” for the 3rd year running, Best Wellness Specialists in the 2018 Welsh Business Awards, and were runners up in the Flintshire Business Awards for “Most Socially Responsible Business”, “and Best Business Under 10 Employees”.

At the start of 2019, awards are still coming in with the first of the year being “Best Wellness Centre 2019 – North Wales” and Hypnotherapist of the Year – North Wales” in the Private Healthcare Awards.

Marc specialises in anxiety, pain, and PTSD management, as well as his work with weight management, for which he is more well known.

He regularly gives talks locally within community groups and businesses on a number of topics involving wellbeing, mental, emotional and physical health.

The centre’s work over the last 18 months with survivors of terrorism has been a major factor on winning the awards, along with a lifelong commitment to free private therapy sessions for those directly affected by the suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena in 2017, and also other major incidents, both nationally, and internationally.

Marc said: “we have in our clinic seen both young people and adults affected by the Manchester attack, as well as other incidents around the world, such as the mass shooting in Las Vegas just over a year ago.

Therapy is available via the internet, through Skype etc. has made getting help so much easier, and accessible.

We are now able to work with far more people than ever before.

Our work over the last 18 months or so has been challenging, with an influx initially of young people, and their parents and guardians, who had been exposed to an absolutely horrific nightmare scenario, memories of which clearly will remain for them throughout their lives.

Our main aim was and is to allow them to cope with those memories and using modern psychotherapy techniques to reduce the severity of the reactions that those memories can bring.

We are seeing excellent results, but more can and will be done.

It will be several years before some of the survivors seek help, or even develop symptoms, but we are here for them when that happens.”

Marc also signposts his clients to other agencies and specialists as required, and keeps an eye on their general wellbeing, including factors such as nutrition and sleep.

Dr. Marc is not alone in offering free help to victims of terrorism and major incidents, in fact, he helps administer an entire online global community of therapists on Facebook the Post Major Incident Therapist Network.

Marc says that “we continue to do what we do for the good of our community, the awards are a lovely recognition, and serve to get the word out there that help is available, and that we will not forget those affected by these horrific incidents, now or in the future.”

You can find out more about the Clinical Wellness Centre via the clinicalwellness.co.uk