Deeside Flying Start Project to get over £360,000 to improve facilities

A Deeside family centre is to receive over £360,000 to help improve it’s ‘Flying Start’ facilities.

The Welsh Government has awarded £365,000 to the Aston Family Centre to replace the existing modular unit with a new one and extend the office space available.

The upgraded facilities will provide much needed additional space for the Flying Start team.

50 Flying Start projects across Wales have been awarded nearly £3 million of Welsh Government funding for new building new facilities, building improvements, repair work and creating better access.

Flying Start supports families living in some of the most disadvantaged communities across Wales.

It offers 12 and a half hours of high quality childcare a week for 2-3 year olds; support for the development of children’s speech, language and communication; parenting support; and an enhanced health visitor service.

Deputy Minister for Health and Social Services, Julie Morgan, said:

“Flying Start makes a positive difference to families across Wales.

The individual monies granted today vary in size but will help improve what can be delivered in the heart of the community. I look forward to seeing the developments take shape over the next year.”

Flying Start provides quality childcare which is offered to parents of all eligible 2-3 year olds for 2 and a half hours a day, 5 days a week for 39 weeks.

In addition, there should be at least 15 sessions of provision for the family during the school holidays.

This should be linked to foundation phase entry into schools to ensure a seamless transition between the 2 offers with no gaps in provision.

For more information you can visit the Flying Start Wales Facebook page