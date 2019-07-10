Deeside Care Company Raises £500 for Alzheimer’s Society!

A Shotton based Home Care Agency and Care Home joined together to host a ‘Cupcake Sale’ in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

Hollybank Residential Care Home joined forces with colleagues at their sister business Hollybank Home Care Agency to raise funds for the charity by selling cakes.

Managers, Natalie Marshall and Debbie Redmond hosted the sale and promoted it locally to ensure a steady stream of visitors throughout the day.

They sold cakes that had kindly been donated by their team, or by families of the people receiving care from the company.

Any leftover cakes were thoroughly enjoyed by the residents of the Care Home.

Both the Care Home and the Agency set themselves a goal at the start of the year to raise money for charities that provide support to the people they work with. Both provide care services to people who live with a diagnosis of dementia.

Manager, Natalie Marshall commented: “We were absolutely delighted to get involved with fundraising for the Alzheimer’s Society again this year, it’s a very worthwhile cause and we were amazed that we managed to raise £500 for the charity in just one day.

Thankfully, we had lots of visitors who stopped by to support us on the day and make a purchase or donation. We’d like to thank everyone who kindly baked or bought cakes for us to sell – we were overwhelmed with the support for this fantastic charity”.

Cupcake Day is a national fundraising campaign for the Alzheimer’s Society which aims to unite the public against dementia by encouraging families, friends and colleagues to bake or buy cupcakes to raise money for the charity.