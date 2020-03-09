News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Deeside based logistics firm Delsol expands with acquisition of North Wales haulage business

Published: Monday, Mar 9th, 2020
Share:

A leading logistics company with a base in Deeside has continued its expansion with the acquisition of a long-established haulage business.

Delivery Solutions (Delsol) has bought Caernarfon-based haulier HF Owen Transport and Storage. 

Delsol purchased the company, which has been trading since 1972, for an undisclosed amount from the retiring owner Harry Owen.

The company will continue to trade under the HF Owen name and three members of the founder’s family, including daughter Helen and son Harry junior, will continue with the business along with 10 other staff.

Delsol has also begun an upgrade of HF Owen’s fleet of 10 vehicles.

It means that Delsol, which has its own depot in Caernarfon as well Sandycroft, now employs over 170 staff and has a fleet of more than 120 vehicles.

The company, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2019, specialises in parcel delivery, haulage, storage, pallet distribution, air and sea freight and transport of hazardous chemicals.

Dave Phillips, Managing Director of Delsol, said: “We are delighted to have acquired the HF Owen business. The company is well respected across North Wales and has a loyal customer base. 

“The purchase further consolidates Delsol’s position as the leading logistics business in the region.”

The acquisition follows a successful 2019 for the company which increased revenues by 20% – increasing the number of deliveries from 1500 to 1650 a day.

Tony Parry, who co-founded Delsol with fellow director Simon Walker in 1999, said: “We recognise the importance of not standing still and continuing to invest in the business, whether this is recruiting and training the best people, investing in the quality of our fleet or integrating the latest industry technology.

“Customer service has been key, providing a flexible and friendly service. Our customers are our greatest advocates and our best referrers of new business. 

“Without our dedicated staff and loyal customers, we would not be where we are today.” 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Total number of COVID19 cases rises to six in Wales

Broken down vehicle causing four miles of queues along the A494 and A55 in Flintshire – all lanes back open

Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days

New Police Intercept team seize ‘substantial’ quantity of drugs after stopping car in Flintshire

Organisations call on UK Government to introduce migration system that works for Wales

GP surgeries in Wales to receive personal protection equipment as they treat people with suspected Coronavirus

Section of A55 in Cheshire reopens after fuel spill

Two new cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Wales – residents in the Pembrokeshire area

Prisoner right to vote plans unveiled by Welsh Government


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn