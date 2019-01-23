Deeside based Iceland named UK’s top supermarket for customer service

Iceland has been voted one of the best companies in the UK for delivering customer satisfaction, according to new figures released by The Institute of Customer Service.

Iceland beat rivals including Aldi, Lidl, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose to be crowned top supermarket for customer service.

The Deeside based retailer is the highest ranking supermarket scoring an impressive 83.2, sitting way above the national average of 77.7, across 30 different customer measures.

Richard Walker, Managing Director of Iceland said: “We’re delighted to have been named as the top supermarket for customer satisfaction for the second year running.

The satisfaction of our customers is central to our success and we are constantly building on this through competitive pricing, quality and in-store experience.

Customer satisfaction is now more important than ever as the market becomes increasingly competitive, but I am proud that we continue to offer our customers the very best experience of any UK supermarket.”

The success for Iceland’s follows a successful 2018, with the compnay focusing on sustainability and product innovation.

January saw the announcement of the retailer’s pledge to eliminate single-use plastic across its own label range by 2023, followed by a commitment in April to remove palm oil as an ingredient from all own label products made by the end of 2018 – a commitment it has fulfilled.

Iceland’s now famous ‘banned’ Christmas advert, Rang-tan, redefined festive advertising and is now the most viewed UK Christmas advert of all time.