Deeside based housebuilder puts up £10,000 of funding for community projects in Penyffordd

Redrow Homes the Deeside based housebuilder is offering community projects in and around Penyffordd a chance to share £10,000 of funding, but be quick, you have until the end of October to apply.

Redrow says it wants to offer support to as many local groups, organisations and individuals as possible and is now inviting applications for funding from local charities, community groups and other good causes.

“A greater number of smaller applications will be favoured over large individual requests,” Jason Newton, sales director for Redrow Homes (NW), explained.

“Redrow’s ethos is to create and support communities as well as build new homes and its developments generally come with a package of community benefits attached to them via planning, such as contributions to education, healthcare, public transport and road improvements.

“However, we also like to play a role in supporting communities at grass roots level and ensuring we make a positive contribution locally. Our community funds are a great way to do this,”

In other areas we have supported a wide range of things from toddlers play groups to knit and natter groups for pensioners; from sponsoring sports teams to providing circus trips for under-privileged children; and from paying for afternoon tea for carers to funding a monument to commemorate one of the suffragettes.

We’ve been really surprised – and thrilled – by the variety of applications and we’re really looking forward to hearing how people in Penyffordd, Penymynydd and the surrounding villages think we can help.” Jason said.

The funding announcement comes as Redrow launched its new Millstone View development, off Chester Road.

Redrow will also contribute over £930,000 towards local education, which will benefit Penyffordd Primary School and Castell Alun High School.

The developer says it will provide and manage greenspace areas and contribute to highways improvements in the area.

Millstone View is adjacent to a previous Redrow development, the 85 home ‘Heritage Park’ in Penymynydd where the new White Lion Nature Reserve has been created.

The ponds, wildflower meadows and walkways at the reserve were cultivated by Redrow and are now managed and run by national wildlife charity, the Amphibian and Reptile Conservation (ARC) Trust.

If you want to nominate a project for Redrow to consider supporting email redrowfund@activepr.co.uk for an application form stating ‘Penyffordd Community Fund’ in the subject line.

The deadline for completed applications is October 31, 2018.