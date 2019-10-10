Deeside based DRB shortlisted for engineering excellence awards

A Deeside based engineering company has been shortlisted for two prestigious engineering awards.

DRB Group has been shortlisted for the British Engineering Excellence Awards. The national awards attract hundreds of entries every year so to be shortlisted for two awards is a huge accolade for the Deeside engineering specialists.

Design staff have been shortlisted in the Design Team of the Year category for their work with Unilever, and DRB apprentice Beth Faulkner has been shortlisted in the Engineering Ambassador category.

Beth Faulkner, 19, (pictured above) is no stranger to awards, having previously been shortlisted for Apprentice of the Year at the Made In Wales Awards.

Beth joined DRB in 2016 straight from high school and, over the past three years, has continually developed her technical knowledge and its practical application through formal engineering-based qualifications and taking on more responsibility in her role.

DRB Chief Executive, Matt Bennett said, “Beth is a fantastic role model to the new apprentice recruits at DRB and is always happy to share her knowledge and support others.

Her experience as a female engineer in a male dominated industry has made her an inspiration to other young people who aspire to a career in engineering.”

The Design Team award is in response to DRB Group’s work on design, manufacture and installation of four platforms designed specifically for a leading detergent manufacturer.

The platforms were for a new R&D facility, each was unique and there were a number of challenges and constraints which the design team needed to overcome.

Matt added, “We’re thrilled to be shortlisted, we know that the competition is fierce but it is testament to the hard work of the staff at DRB that we have been shortlisted in two categories.

The design team worked to such tight deadlines on the project and despite having to redesign from scratch, design milestones were met and the project to stayed on track and Beth is a worthy winner. She has worked incredibly hard since joining us and achieved so much”

The British Engineering Excellence Awards, which will take place at the Landmark Hotel in central London will be attended by leaders and innovators in engineering from across the UK.