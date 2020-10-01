Decision on plans for 90 new homes in Mold delayed as developers weren’t aware of council meeting

A decision on plans for 90 new homes in Mold has been delayed after the developers behind the scheme said they weren’t aware it was up for discussion.

Flintshire Council’s planning committee was due to run the rule over proposals to build on land off Ruthin Road on the outskirts of the town at a virtual meeting yesterday (Wednesday, 30 September).

A senior official had recommended that the Gower Homes development at Plas Aney should be refused.

It followed concerns being raised over the loss of an area of green barrier land and the lack of evidence to support the site being used for housing.





However, the item was pulled from the agenda at the eleventh hour after agents acting on behalf of the company said they had not been notified that the application was due to be determined.

Speaking at the start of the virtual meeting, chief planning officer Andrew Farrow said: “It’s come to light this morning that the agent on behalf of the applicant didn’t receive our notification that this matter would be coming before committee.

“They were therefore denied the opportunity to make a statement in support of the application.

“If you look in the pack, you’ll notice there is no statement from the agent and because of that I don’t think we should be taking this application forward today.

“We will defer it however frustratingly to the next available committee.”

The firm previously said the scheme would be delivered in partnership with Clwyd Alyn Housing Association and Cornerstone Flintshire, with 40 per cent of the houses offered at below market value.

But some nearby residents raised objections amid concerns about the impact on the countryside.

It led to a campaign group called “Protection of Green Barriers Action Group” being set up, with banners placed near the entrance to the site.

Mold south councillor Geoff Collett also voiced opposition to the plans over fears it could lead the town to merge with a nearby village.

The proposals will now be discussed by the committee at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).