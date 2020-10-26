Decision due on controversial plans for 90 new homes in Mold following delays

A decision is due on controversial plans for 90 new homes in Mold after being delayed by a month.

Flintshire Council’s planning committee was originally due to run the rule over proposals to build on land off Ruthin Road on the outskirts of the town at the end of last month.

It followed 118 letters of objection being submitted by members of the community, who claimed it would have a negative impact on the countryside, as well as on nearby health services and schools.

However, the item was pulled from the agenda at the eleventh hour after agents acting on behalf of the company said they had not been notified that the application was due to be determined.





The Gower Homes development at Plas Aney is now back up for discussion this week and has again been recommended for refusal by a senior official.

In his report, chief planning officer Andrew Farrow raised concerns over the loss of an area of green barrier land and the lack of evidence to support the site being used for housing.

He said: “This is a full planning application for the development on land at Plas Aney to provide a residential scheme of 90 dwellings together with public open space, landscaping and infrastructure improvements.

“As the site is outside the settlement boundary of Mold, the application has been advertised as a departure from the development plan.

“Members will be aware that this application was deferred on the committee of the 30th September due to an administrative error in sending out the committee notifications, this meant the agent had not been notified.

“Deferring the application resolved the matter and the agent has now been furnished with both the notification and the principle reasons for the refusal of this application; of which you will note have not changed since the 30th September.

“In the interim however, the applicant has sought to liaise with the highways authority, providing an amended site plan and has engaged with housing strategy to agree the mix of affordable ownership and intermediate rent units.”

The firm previously said the scheme would be delivered in partnership with Clwyd Alyn Housing Association and Cornerstone Flintshire, with 40 per cent of the houses offered at below market value.

A total of 37 letters of support were also received by the local authority.

But it also led to a campaign group called “Protection of Green Barriers Action Group” being set up against the plans, with banners placed near the entrance to the site.

The proposals will now be discussed by the committee at a virtual meeting on Wednesday (October 28, 2020).

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).