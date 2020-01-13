Dead dog found dumped in an abandoned wheelie bin in Northop

The body of a dead dog has been found dumped in an abandoned wheelie bin in Northop.

Jarred Livesey, a Northop Community Councillor stumbled across the grim find on Saturday.

Mr Livesey was walking along The Green in the village, when he spotted a wheelie bin in a lay by which is regularly targeted by fly-tippers.

On closer inspection, Cllr Livesey saw the body of a tan and white dog as the bin lid was open, the dogs bedding was also in the wheelie bin.

Cllr Livesey posted pictures of the bin and location on Facebook, he said: “Just come across this on my walk up The Green in Northop.

Absolutely disgusted. Fly-tipping is bad enough. For someone to fly-tip their dead pet dog and all it’s bedding at the side of the road in a rubbish bin is on another level.

Man’s best friend?”

He added, “The bin and it’s contents were removed by FCC [Flintshire Council] yesterday [Sunday] and a vet has been informed to carry out an examination on the dog.”

[The dead dog was found dumped in an wheelie bin which had been ‘fly tipped’ at a lay by in Northop]

The post has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook, although it’s not know what the the circumstances are around the dogs death, many people are hoping it had been microchipped and its owner can be tracked down.

Carl said: “Terrible i really hope it gets scanned and hope its not a stolen dog i just can’t imagine that someone could do that to there pet.”

Jo commented: “I can’t get my head round this poor dog !I really hope that they found out who ever has done it!”

Suzann said: “Heartbreaking for the dog and an all time low for the scumbags who did this. I hope they’re caught. There must be incriminating evidence somewhere amongst it all.”

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “RSPCA Cymru is very saddened to hear about this incident, which would have been very distressing for the person who found this.

It is very upsetting to think this dog’s body was just dumped in a rubbish bin on the side of the road.

At this time we don’t know any of the circumstances behind this dog’s death or how the dog came to be at the location, so if anyone has any information about this incident please can they contact us on 0300 1234 999.

We understand this incident has been reported to the council.”