Day 2 – Deeside personal trainer gives advice to help with lockdown fitness

A Deeside personal trainer has given his advice for people in the community wanting to keep fit over the firebreak lockdown.

The article follows advice given yesterday, where Jack Sullivan – a former soldier and owner of JS-PT – gave his opinions on how to plan out the two weeks.

Today, Jack focuses on exercise and what he plans to do whilst giving tips including time, benefits and ‘making it easier to keep going’.

He said: “If you haven’t already, take a few moments to reflect – what do you enjoy and what not so much? Did you carry on with the positives or did you go back to normal?





“Personally, I picked up a new hobby and really enjoyed it but falling back into everyday life it went by the wayside – thinking I’ll pick it up a couple of months before Christmas and get some presents made. So, here’s my time to start again.

“The other is exercise and fresh air.

“We know we won’t have the beautiful weather this time, but the Autumn is still beautiful, just a little colder. I’m very active anyway but sometimes I struggle to get the motivation to go out for a walk if it’s raining but am always glad when I do.

“Clearing the head and actually looking closely at what’s surrounding us instead of walking straight past is very good for the soul!

“I took part and ran online sessions with JS-PT helping others get through what is a difficult time.

“One of my favourite things to do if time is an issue is what they call a Tabata set – four minutes exercise broken down into eight rounds of twenty seconds exercise with ten seconds rest.

“Choose an exercise of your choice, whether it be cardio, core or body strength based – anything, and use a stopwatch or get a free app on your phone.

“You can fit as many of these little exercise blasts into your day and they will leave you feeling fab! I would set an alarm every couple of hours to remind me to do them, however if you’re busy or your head is not in it then it’s okay not to do it – pick them back up when you feel like it.

“Keep your daily routine going but adjust accordingly when it’s needed.

“What we heard a lot of when returning to the studio is how people became tired and sluggish because no routine was kept. It’s more than okay to have a chill day but just not every day.

“Exercise is good for the mind; the body and the soul so try to get some done.

“On saying that, take care, stay safe and get some fresh air – find something you can do that you enjoy with exercise and try to do something daily.”

