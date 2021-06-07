Dating apps will enable users to see if their potential match has had Covid jab

Leading dating brands including Tinder, Match, Hinge, Bumble, Badoo, Plenty of Fish, OurTime and Muzmatch have teamed up with the UK government to encourage their users to get COVID-19 vaccinations through a new campaign.

From today, the leading dating brands in the UK will add new features to their apps and websites to support the UK government’s ‘every vaccination gives us hope’ campaign.

The campaign encourages younger people to get their vaccine in the second phase of the rollout, and join the millions who have already received their jabs.

The new features will allow users to show their support for the vaccine on their dating profiles and give in-app bonuses to those who say they are vaccinated.

Features will include vaccination badges and stickers to display on dating profiles, free “Super Likes” and other boost-type features.

Users will also start seeing adverts and banners for the ‘every vaccination gives us hope’ campaign.

Although providing vaccination status on these apps is optional, data has shown that people are more likely to date someone who has received a COVID-19 vaccination.

A recent YouGov poll conducted on 21 May also shows 31% of adults would prefer to date someone who was vaccinated and a further 28% would not date someone unless they had received the jab.

Vaccines Minister, Minister Zahawi said:

I am thrilled that we are partnering up with dating apps to boost vaccine uptake across the country. This is another incredible asset to our vaccination programme – the biggest and most successful in our history. The vaccine is our way out of this pandemic and we have made incredible progress so far with over three quarters of adults receiving at least one dose. I encourage everyone who is eligible to roll up their sleeves and get the jab – it could save your life and protect your loved ones.

Online Dating Association Chief Executive George Kidd said: