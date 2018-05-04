Dashcam footage appeal following serious collision near Chester

independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Published: Friday, May 4th, 2018
A public appeal for dashcam footage has been launched following a collision which left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

The incident took on the A483 northbound carriageway near to the Posthouse roundabout, at around 8:15am this morning (Friday 4th May).

It involved a grey Hyundai and a black Triumph motorcycle.

The rider of the motorbike, a 48-year-old man from Wrexham, was taken to Aintree University Hospital by air ambulance. He is believed to have sustained serious but not life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai is not believed to have been injured.

The collision resulted in the road being closed for nearly two hours, with the southbound carriageway temporarily closed to allow the air ambulance to land at the scene.

Police are now calling on witnesses – particularly anyone with dashcam footage – to come forward to assist with the investigation.

Police Constable Chris Jones said: “Enquiries in relation to this incident are ongoing and I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who believes they have dashcam footage of the collision itself or of the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.”

As part of the investigation officers are looking to identify a second motorcyclist who was riding in the area at the time.

PC Jones added: “Several witnesses have reported seeing a second motorcyclist and we believe they may have vital information in relation to this incident.

“The rider is described as wearing a high-visibility jacket which was marked ‘Airline Services’ or ‘Airport Services’.

“I urge the rider, or anyone who thinks they may know who the rider is, to contact the team here at Cheshire Police.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 53899.

To submit dashcam footage to the force please visit the Cheshire Police website.

 

