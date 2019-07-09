Cross border stolen car pursuit ends in Hawarden

Two people were arrested in Hawarden during the early hours of this morning following a cross border pursuit involving three police forces.

Officers from West Mercia, Cheshire and North Wales were involved in the chase which ended on Manor Lane just after 2am.

Its alleged the two occupants of a white 4 series BMW fled the car into a nearby by field close to Manor Lane Industrial Estate.

[Flight path of the Hawarden based police helicopter – perhaps the shortest distance they have had to fly to a job – the crew were tasked to search around 1500 metres from the National Police Air Service base]

The vehicle is understood to have been stolen earlier following a burglary in the West Mercia force area at around 1am and pursued into Cheshire, Saltney than on to Hawarden.

The Hawarden based police helicopter was brought in to assisting in locating the suspects, it was spotted searching open ground close to the end of Hawarden Airport runaway and Chester Road.

One of the occupants was quickly spotted by the helicopter crew and ground units moved in to make an arrest.

Cheshire and North Wales Alliance dog unit were on hand to search for the other suspect who was located hiding in deep undergrowth by PD (Police Dog) Ike.

PD Fiona located stolen property and “evidential items” buried deep in hedgerow.

[Police dogs Ike and Fiona called in to find two suspects who allegedly fled from a stolen car in Hawarden – Picture Credit: Cheshire and North Wales Police Dog/Facebook]

Roads Police Constable Thomas Hough said:

“Safe pursuit carried out by ourselves and no injuries to the driver or passenger, no damage to police vehicles & victims car has been recovered”