Posted: Sun 20th Sep 2020

Critical workers to be celebrated in new category in the 2021 St David Awards

The First Minister is calling on the people of Wales to help find the country’s most extraordinary people, by nominating them for a St David Awards.

Now in their eighth year, the national St David Awards celebrate Wales’ true heroes.

In this unusual and challenging year, a new award recognising critical workers will be introduced to reflect the work of so many people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The judging panel will also consider the nominations for people who have made an outstanding contribution during the pandemic – whether that’s a kind and selfless acts to support an individual or community or a businesses, which has helped the national effort – in all the categories.


The award categories are:– Critical Worker, Bravery, Community Spirit, Culture and Sport, Business, Innovation, Science and Technology, Humanitarian and the First Minister’s Special Award.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “We could not have responded to the pandemic without the dedication and hard work of our critical workers throughout Wales.

“To recognise this, I have added a new category to the list of the St David Awards.

“I’m calling on everyone to help find our everyday heroes – whether family member, friend, colleague or neighbour – and make a nomination for an award.

“With your help we can celebrate the pillars of our community who inspire and lead positive change, our sporting mavericks and scientists who push the boundaries of what we think can be achieved, our innovators and culture makers who help us understand our world in new ways, and the super-humans who remind us that heroes don’t need capes.”

Nominations are now open and can be made via the St David Awards website until 15 October.



