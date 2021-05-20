Covid boosters will start in North Wales in September

Covid vaccine booster jabs could be handed out at the same time as flu vaccinations as early as September a health board boss has revealed.

Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board deputy chief executive Gill Harris said they were working with Welsh Government and local authority partners on plans to deliver booster injections from September.

Speaking at the board’s meeting on Thursday Ms Harris said plans could change, but a draft strategy would be ready to share with the board soon.

Ms Harris said workforce was being “looked at to deliver the booster” and the board was looking at keeping some space in local vaccinations centres to administer the jabs.

She said: “With regard to the (Covid vaccination) boosters we are linking with local authority colleagues and we might need pop-up centres.

“In terms of the flu vaccination we are planning in conjunction with flu – there are talks about whether we can deliver the vaccination and the booster at the same time.

“Maybe there will be a small time frame between them, or at the same time.”

She added the board remained on course to hit the Welsh Government target of vaccinating every adult in the region by the end of July.

Jez Hemming – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).