Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 20th May 2021

Covid boosters will start in North Wales in September

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Covid vaccine booster jabs could be handed out at the same time as flu vaccinations as early as September a health board boss has revealed.

Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board deputy chief executive Gill Harris said they were working with Welsh Government and local authority partners on plans to deliver booster injections from September.

Speaking at the board’s meeting on Thursday Ms Harris said plans could change, but a draft strategy would be ready to share with the board soon.

Ms Harris said workforce was being “looked at to deliver the booster” and the board was looking at keeping some space in local vaccinations centres to administer the jabs.

She said: “With regard to the (Covid vaccination) boosters we are linking with local authority colleagues and we might need pop-up centres.

“In terms of the flu vaccination we are planning in conjunction with flu – there are talks about whether we can deliver the vaccination and the booster at the same time.

“Maybe there will be a small time frame between them, or at the same time.”

She added the board remained on course to hit the Welsh Government target of vaccinating every adult in the region by the end of July.

Jez Hemming – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Five cases of Indian Covid variant found in North Wales

News

Zookeepers share first glimpse of rare red-bellied lemur born at Chester Zoo

News

Plans to build 25 affordable homes on Mancot green belt recommended for refusal due flood risk concerns

News

Parking charges to be reinstated in Talacre as council looks to tackle ‘inconsiderate’ parking

News

More than 90% of people in Wales think health research has been important during COVID-19 pandemic

News

£20m funding for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to increase capacity in planned care services

News

“I don’t want to leave this – I want to be part this” Andy Morrison commits to Connah’s Quay Nomads

News

Double delight for Flintshire councillor who became Senedd member and grandmother within days

News

Over 70% of UK adults given first dose of Covid vaccine – North Wales on course to vaccinate all by July

News





Read 382,815 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn