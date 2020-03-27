“Please stop putting tissues in the recycling!” Council plea to Flintshire residents

Flintshire Council has called on residents to stop putting used tissues into the paper and cardboard recycling bags to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Council collection crews have reported an increase in the number incidents where tissues have been disposed into the open recycling bags over the few weeks.

In an appeal to residents, Flintshire Council deputy leader and cabinet member for Streetscene & Countryside, Carolyn Thomas, said:

“Please stop putting tissues in the recycling!

If anyone has the virus, any tissues should be bagged and left for 72 hours before being put in the black bin.

They should go in the black bin, sealed in a bag if in self isolation!

Please help by flattening cardboard, rinse cans & bottles before recycling, be tolerant, kind and show support for the crews out there on the frontline working hard in difficult circumstances to help keep services running.”

[Incidents of used tissues being thrown into the blue bags have been reported in Flintshire]

Whilst no official advice on dealing with used tissues during the pandemic has been published by Flintshire County Council, we have found the following instructions issued by Swindon Borough Council:

“Waste tissues produced by someone who has, or suspects they have, Covid-19 should be placed in a plastic bag, which should be tied when full.

Disposable cloths or wipes used to clean hard surfaces such as kitchen worktops and bathrooms should also be placed in the same bag.

This plastic bag should then be placed in a second bin bag, which should also be tied when full.

You should keep bin bags containing these plastic bags should be kept in a secure place until the person’s test results are known. The bags should not be put out for collection or placed in communal waste areas until negative test results are known or the waste has been stored for at least 72 hours.

After being stored for at least 72 hours, please place these in your black wheelie bin or blue bags.”

Last week saw a reminder not to flush wet wipes, as the infamous shortage of toilet paper caused by coronavirus-inspired panic buying meant people were buying those instead. Elsewhere in the UK there has been reports of issues with blocked drains and clogging filters already.

Note that sewerage companies are only responsible for public sewers so any blockages in the home system will be the responsibility of individual householders.

You can read more from the council’s latest update here.