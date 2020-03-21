Covid-19: Community Safety Message from North Wales Police

North Wales Police Community Safety has issued a message thanking “the kind-hearted members of our communities who are looking out for their neighbours amid the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

These are unprecedented times and we want to help you keep safe and look after each other.”

The message goes on to says:

“We have been made aware of social media trends which encourage people to identify their households as ‘Vulnerable or Self- Isolating’.

Please take care in following these trends as you may inadvertently advertise households to criminals looking to exploit vulnerable people.

Remember that while most people are supporting one another, there is still a small minority who will look to criminally exploit situations like this.

Consider – Am I putting myself at risk of crime? Am I putting my neighbours at risk of crime?

Please take a considered and measured approach to identifying yourself or others as vulnerable.

Below is our advice to reduce your risk of becoming a victim of scams or fraud:

Do NOT hang anything on the front of your property which indicates you are vulnerable or in self isolation.

Do NOT give out your banking details to anyone attending your address.

Do NOT leave doors unlocked/open to allow easy access for carers as this could be used by criminals. Consider getting more keys cut or using a key safe.

DO set up community or street WhatsApp groups so that residents in your area can communicate and ask for assistance without increasing the risk of crime.

DO post a note through neighbour’s door if you think they are vulnerable or may need assistance.

DO consider how best to exchange cash / goods. Always be aware of scammers who may try to sell items at an increased price in order to profit from Corona Virus

DO continue to support your community as best as you can.

With more people self-isolating or working at home, it is expected that you will receive more scam phone calls than usual. Please remember our advice:

Don’t reveal personal details. Never give out personal or financial information (such as your bank account details or your PIN) over the phone, even if the caller claims to be from your bank.

Hang up. If you feel harassed or intimidated, or if the caller talks over you without giving you a chance to speak, end the call. It may feel rude to hang up on someone, but you have the right not to be pressurised into anything.

Don’t be rushed. Scammers will try to rush you into providing your personal details. They may say they have time-limited offer or claim your bank account is at risk if you don’t give them the information they need right away.

Please continue to check our website and social media pages for regular updates. If you are a member of a community group or know of neighbours who are not online, please share this information.

Follow trusted social media pages for updates about the ongoing situation. We will always share up to date crime prevention advice on out Twitter and Facebook – @NWPComSafCent”