Covid-19: Airbus to stop production in Spain and France for 4 days to ‘implement’ stringent health and safety conditions

Airbus has said this morning (Tuesday March 17) it will shut down production lines in France and Spain for for four days.

Both Spain and France are in ‘lockdown’ as coronavirus spreads and Airbus has said it is “closely monitor the evolution” of the virus and is constantly assessing the situation, the impact on employees, customers, suppliers and the business.

The plane maker says the shutdown will allow it sufficient time to implement “stringent health and safety conditions in terms of hygiene, cleaning and self-distancing.”

The Broughton factory is not affected by this shut down.

In a statement Airbus said:

Following the implementation of new measures in France and Spain to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, Airbus has decided to temporarily pause production and assembly activities at its French and Spanish sites across the Company for the next four days.

This will allow sufficient time to implement stringent health and safety conditions in terms of hygiene, cleaning and self-distancing, while improving the efficiency of operations under the new working conditions. In those countries, the Company will also continue to maximise homeworking wherever possible.

These measures will be implemented locally in coordination with the social partners.

Airbus is also working together with its customers and suppliers to minimise the impact of this decision on their operations.

Airbus continuously updates its workplace safety and travel recommendations to employees, customers and visitors, according to the latest developments.

Airbus is following the guidance from the World Health Organisation and national health authorities.

On Monday, car manufacturer PSA Group announced it is to close all its European plants due to coronavirus until March 27.

The move means Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port plant to close as of today.