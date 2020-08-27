Three of the four people arrested in a joint policing operation targeting County Lines drug dealing in Flintshire are set to appear in court today.

North Wales Police, Merseyside Police and the Regional Organised Crime Unit joined forces for the operation on Wednesday.

A further two people – man and a woman – were arrested in Flint this morning in connection with the investigation.

Those appearing gin court today have been charged with ‘conspiracy to supply’.





A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “Three of the four people from Merseyside arrested yesterday for County Lines drugs offences in Flintshire have been charged with conspiracy to supply

Wayne Armstrong, Jamie McLoughlin and Alicia Tyson are due to appear in Llandudno Magistrates Court today.”