Councillors asked to support objection in response to appeal over plans for 56 houses in Drury

Flintshire councillors have been asked to support an objection in response to an appeal over plans to build 56 new houses in a village near Buckley.

Next week will be the fifth time the local authority’s planning committee has considered proposals for the same patch of land in Drury.

Muller Homes has been knocked back on each occasion, with a senior councillor accusing the company of wasting time and money back in February.

It follows concerns being raised about the demolition of a 150-year-old house on Drury Lane in order to accommodate the new properties, as well as the impact on nearby schools and medical facilities.





Committee members are now being requested to re-affirm their backing for the council’s stance against the development after the firm launched an appeal over its failure to decide on the latest application within the relevant time-scale.

In a report, chief planning officer Andrew Farrow said: “The applicant simply seeks to maximise the amount of development on this site with little regard to the appropriateness or impact of this on the wider community surrounding the site.

“The proposals represent an unexplained and therefore illogical and unjustified incursion into the open countryside where the land in question is also within a green barrier.

“No explanation has been given as to why the part of the application site in open countryside is required to help facilitate development within the settlement boundary, or why development and supporting infrastructure, including public open space, cannot be designed and provided on the windfall site within the settlement boundary.

“The form, density and layout of the proposed development is unacceptable and would be detrimental to the living conditions of the occupiers of existing neighbouring properties and future residents of the development, as well as to the character of the site and surrounding area.”

A total of 32 letters of objections have been submitted by residents about the impact on traffic, as well as regarding the scale of the development.

Two letters of support have also been received which claimed it would boost the supply of affordable housing in the area.

Councillors will be asked to support the five reasons for refusal at a virtual meeting being held on Wednesday, 2 September.

The Planning Inspectorate will then decide the appeal at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).