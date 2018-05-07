Council trainees recognised in recent awards ceremony

Council trainees with Flintshire Academi who have successfully completed or are working towards their apprenticeships were congratulated in an Awards Ceremony held recently at Deeside 6th.

Each year a number of apprentices are recruited to work across the Council. Currently, there are 70 trainees in placements across the organisation.

The apprentices usually attend Coleg Cambria on a day release basis over two to three years whilst receiving training and assessment in the workplace.

The three winners of the prestigious awards were:

Mark Hanson – Flintshire Trainee of the Year award – runners-up Alice Foster and Rhian Chitty

Emma Popa – Flintshire Foundation Trainee of the Year – runners-up Georgia Bedford and Ruby Clarke

Lucinda Dodd – Honour Award

They all received their trophies from Flintshire County Council Chief Executive, Colin Everett and Leader of the Council, Councillor Aaron Shotton.

Mark is an apprentice Accountant and lives in Holywell. Presenting the award to him, Councillor Shotton said:

“Mark is exceeding in his workplace and in college. He is the kind of employee every manager wants in their team – pleasant, hardworking, confident and focused. He has the ability and attitude to progress in his career. He is an outstanding employee and an outstanding student. He is a true credit to the Council.”

Emma, from Shotton, is an apprentice librarian. Presenting her award, Councillor Shotton said:

“Emma has proved to be hardworking, positive, enthusiastic and a fantastic role model. She has the work ethic, attitude and ability to go far in her career. The fact that she has been asked to present her work at a national conference whilst still an Apprentice is inspirational. Flintshire County Council is very proud to have Emma on board – she is an asset to both the Council and Aura.”

The Honour Award was presented to Lucinda Dodd who lives in Chester. This award for someone who has shown great promise in their role as a public servant. Someone who has consistently tried hard during their apprenticeship, showed determination, a passion for learning and working.

Someone who has acted as an ambassador for apprentices and the Council. Someone who we all hold in the highest respect and greatest esteem.

Chief Executive, Colin Everett, said:”We are very proud of our Flintshire apprentice scheme which is recognised by neighbouring authorities and further education providers as best practice with our partnership with Coleg Cambria. We have an excellent success rate with 98% of trainees gaining employment either within the Council or externally and some moving onto University to continue their studies.” Steve Jackson, Deputy Chief Executive at Coleg Cambria who attended the event, said:

“We were delighted to host this prestigious event. The college work closely with the Council to provide an apprentice programme that allows people of all ages to gain qualifications whilst building practical skills and experience in the workplace. It is so good to see that the Council has such a positive approach to training and has succeeded in appointing and developing such talented and impressive trainees.”

The Council is now looking to recruit 20 people to join the 2018 apprentice programme. The microsite is now live and contains information on all placements. To access this information and to apply, visit www.flintshire.gov.uk/trainees.

Pictured left to right: Cllr Aaron Shotton, Colin Everett, Alice Foster, Rhian Chitty, Lucinda Dodd,

Mark Hanson, Ruby Clarke, Emma Popa, Georgia Bedford and Sharon Carney, Senior Manager, Human Resources and Organisational Development with Flintshire County Council