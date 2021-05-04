Council invites public to help shape a dementia strategy in Flintshire

Flintshire council is inviting people in the county to help shape a Dementia Strategy for Flintshire.

It is estimated that there are between 10,000 and 11,000 people living with dementia in North Wales.

This number is likely to increase as the number of older people in the population increases.

The council said “Flintshire has well-established health and social care services, community groups and activities for people living with dementia, and their families and carers. However, the needs of people can change over time, and things can always be improved.”





For this reason, between 4 May and 11 June, the Council is working closely with the Health Board and other support organisations to develop a new Strategy for Dementia in Flintshire. ”

This strategy will be guided by the Dementia Action Plan for Wales and the themes of the North Wales Dementia Strategy, with a focus on the needs of people in Flintshire.

“This Strategy cannot be written without the voice of people that live with dementia, their carers and families, and those who work with them. ” A council spokesperson said.

For further information and to take part, please go to: flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/ Social-Services/Dementia.

The pages also contain information on the support available in Flintshire for people living with dementia and their carers.