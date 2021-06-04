Council confirms Flintshire Bridge closure was to allow a ‘well-known brand’ film advertising campaign

A local authority has said last nights closure of Flintshire Bridge was to “accommodate a request from a film company coordinating an advertising campaign for a well-known brand.”

Flintshire Council initially posted a Tweet on Thursday afternoon saying the bridge which carries the A548 over the River Dee would close at 6.30pm on Thursday and reopen at 5am on today.

The Tweet stated the closure was to “carry out maintenance works and filming.”

Speculation grew that filming was for a BBC Top Gear episode, some posts even claimed presenters Paddy McGuiness and Freddie Flintoff had been seen talking to people around the Dock Road area.

A film crew appeared to have commandeered the car park of Deeside Sixth Form College with security staff stationed on the gates.

Several people reported seeing a number of high-end cars in the car park including a Roll Royce Ghost, prompting an alternate theory that the luxury car company was behind the filming.

One post on social media showed Flintshire Bridge decked in flashing lights as darkness fell and filming began.

Flintshire Council has poured cold water on the suggestion that Top Gear was filming scenes on the bridge.

Katie Wilby, Chief Officer Streetscene and Transportation said:

“Last night’s closure allowed us to undertake routine maintenance and provided an opportunity for us to accommodate a request from a film company coordinating an advertising campaign for a well-known brand.

“Key stakeholders and interested parties, such as transport operators and the emergency services were notified 2 weeks in advance of the closure. Advanced warning signs were in place ahead of the closure to warn members of the public.”